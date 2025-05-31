Sauce Gardner Extension? Jets Insider Shares Potential Cost
The New York Jets have one of the top overall cornerbacks in the National Football League and if they want to keep him around, it's going to cost them.
Sauce Gardner is a bonafide superstar. What makes him even better is the fact that he has made it very clear that he wants to be in New York. Each opportunity that he has gotten, he has made it very clear he doesn't want to leave the Jets.
He's under contract for the next two years, but there's been a lot of buzz about a potential contract extension this offseason. It was reported that New York has made an offer to both Gardner and Garrett Wilson, although the numbers haven't been reported.
ESPN's Rich Cimini talked about the possibility of a deal and shared that Gardner is "thought to be seeking at least" the $90 million that Houston Texans star Derek Stingley Jr. got.
"Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets," Cimini said. "Latest on negotiations: Gardner has professed his desire to stay with the Jets long-term. The Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. raised the ceiling with his three-year, $90 million extension. Gardner is thought to be seeking at least that much.
"Gardner was an All-Pro in each of his first two seasons, but his play tailed off last season, as it did for many of the Jets' defenders. Nevertheless, he's still regarded as one of the top corners, an essential position in coach Aaron Glenn's man-heavy scheme."