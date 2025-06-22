Jets Rookie Earns Pro Bowl Comparison
The New York Jets have an exciting, new tight end at their disposal and he's sure to have a big role right away.
New York let Tyler Conklin go in free agency and drafted former LSU playmaker Mason Taylor to replace him. Taylor had the best season of his college career in 2024 and finished the season with 55 catches, 546 yards, and two touchdowns in 12 games. Now. he'll try to carry that production over to the Jets' offense right away.
He's going to have plenty of opportunities. There's a lot of excitement around him right now and FOX Sports' Rob Rang even compared him to New York Pro Bowler Mickey Shuler.
"New York Jets: TE Mason Taylor — Mickey Shuler," Rang said. "Perhaps some of the reason why the Jets have struggled developing a young quarterback in recent years is their lack of a "security blanket" at tight end. Taylor has some of the surest hands of any pass-catcher in this class, providing an immediate boost to a franchise that hasn’t produced a Pro Bowler at TE since Mickey Shuler … in 1988."
Taylor should have a big year ahead. Justin Fields has shown throughout his career to this point with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers that he can have success throwing to the tight end position. Taylor is just a rookie, but he's someone New York fans should have high hopes for right away in 2025.
