Jets Rookie Hints At New York's New-Look Offense
With all of the changes of the offseason, it's going to be interesting to see how they all translate to the field for the New York Jets.
New York hired Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and then filled out the staff around him, including offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Both Glenn and Engstrand are coming over from the Detroit Lions after a 15-2 season in 2024.
The Jets have seemingly a blank slate in front of them. New York moved from guys like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams among others and now are building this things from scratch. There are building blocks still here, like Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall and now Glenn is trying to build this roster out and transform the franchise after a disappointing 5-12 season.
Last year's offense was led by Rodgers and was very pass-happy. Now, there's no way to know exactly what it will look like, aside from the fact that it is expected to be more run-heavy than last year.
Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor was recently asked about Engstrand and the offense in general and hinted that the tight ends are going to be heavily used.
"We love it," Taylor said. "All of us tight ends love it. We all have aspects and kind of different ways where we come and impact the game so I think (Tanner Engstrand) does a great job of putting us in positions to be successful and that's the biggest thing. But, you can tell by the way that we installed stuff and you go out there on the practice field, the tight ends are definitely going to be used."
Glenn and Engstrand are coming over from one of the best teams in the NFL. The Lions built it up the right way. Detroit was struggling for years and then hired Dan Campbell and his staff, like Glenn and Engstrand. The Lions built a culture, had success in the draft, took care of their own with early contracts, and now are one of the top Super Bowl contenders out there.
If the Jets' offense runs anything like Detroit's last year, they will be just fine in 2025.
