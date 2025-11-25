Jets Rookie Starter Looks Like Franchise Building Block

It's easy to look at the 2025 National Football League season in a negative light for the New York Jets. While it's true the season hasn't been anywhere close to expected, there are things around the franchise that should give the team optimism for next season and beyond.

One of the biggest examples of this is rookie offensive tackle Armand Membou. The Jets selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and he has looked like the right tackle of the future. Membou doesn't look like a rookie out there.

The Jets rookie is shining right now

The 21-year-old has started all 11 games at tackle for the Jets and has logged a 75.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade, which has him ranked at No. 20 among the 78 qualified tackles. That would be pretty solid if it were any tackle, but this is a 21-year-old rookie who has played in just 11 career NFL games. That's not common.

Membou has allowed just three sacks and has been penalized six times in 11 games. He also has impressed his teammates. For example, Jets center Josh Myers had nothing but praise for the rookie, as seen in a clip shared to X by SNY.

"I can't say enough good things about him," Myers said. "He's been so quiet, I feel like, over there all year. Which is exactly what you want out of your tackle. He's grown a lot. He's smart. He can just like so clearly handle everything that has been thrown at him. He's been really impressive."

If you're a Jets fan, one bit of solace that you can have from the 2025 season is that New York doesn't need to worry about right tackle moving forward. Membou clearly has it covered. Olu Fashanu hasn't been as consistent, but looks to be set at left tackle as well.

There are going to be changes after the season, but having the offensive line mainly in place and weapons on offense is a good start already.

