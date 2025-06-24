Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Significant Retirement Announcement
The New York Jets opted to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason and he's now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It was a roller coaster of a few months there with Rodgers on the open market. Rumors swirled about different teams that could be interested in him. There were also rumors about the possibility of Rodgers hanging up his cleats and calling it a career.
The future Hall of Famer opted to play and ended up signing a one-year deal with the Steelers. Rodgers went on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday and announced that he is "pretty sure" the 2025 season will be his final one.
"I'm pretty sure this is it," Rodgers said. "That's why we did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything. So, this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had. I've played 20 freakin' years. It's been a long run and I've enjoyed it. What better place to finish it than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys in a city that expects you to win."
It's not shocking to hear that, but any time a star of Rodgers' caliber talks about his future, it's newsworthy. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. It seems like he has one year left and it will start with a Week 1 date against his old team.