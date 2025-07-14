One Blockbuster Trade Jets Should Avoid
The New York Jets have been active this offseason when it has come to building out this roster.
New York has done things differently this offseason than over the last few years. Rather than focusing on splashy moves, the Jets have built out this roster by adding young players all throughout the roster. New York also has been much quieter with its decisions this offseason than over the last few years. The Jets haven't been in rumors left and right and right now there's really no telling whether or not the team is going to make anymore moves.
With training camp approaching, we certainly will still see more moves across the league, but there is at least one the team should avoid even being in the conversation for. Pittsburgh Steelers superstar TJ Watt is looking for a new contract but hasn't gotten one he wants yet. Because of this, trade speculation has picked up. Not about New York, but just in general.
Watt is a fantastic player and is just 30 years old, but New York has specifically attempted to build up a culture and has been pretty much drama-free throughout the offseason. Adding a big piece like Watt would certainly help the defense, but it would cost important draft capital along with a big chunk of cap space. New York has plenty of cap space, but there also has been rumors about the possibility of giving Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson long-term extensions. The Jets are better off taking care of their own than any sort of big trade.