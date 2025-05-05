Jets Salvage Haason Reddick Disaster With Reported 2026 Compensatory Pick Haul
Jets fans now can feel a little better about the Haason Reddick saga.
Last year, New York sent a 2026 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Reddick, who posted 27 combined sacks in 2022 and 2023. However, Reddick sat out the first seven games of last season due to a contract dispute and posted just one sack over 10 games after returning. Reddick's disastrous Jets tenure ended this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The story doesn't end there, though. Over the weekend, Over the Cap reported that New York's offseason activity resulted in the awarding of three compensatory picks for the 2026 NFL Draft. The NFL awards compensatory picks based on myriad factors, including a team's offseason departures compared to additions.
Here are the three picks awarded to the Jets, and the offseason departures tied to those picks:
-- Round 4 pick (Haason Reddick to Buccaneers)
-- Round 7 pick (Tyler Conklin to Los Angeles Chargers)
-- Round 7 pick (Solomon Thomas to Dallas Cowboys)
With the addition of the three compensatory picks, the Jets now are scheduled to make 10 selections in the 2026 draft. That's a significant improvement.
Obviously, the Reddick trade was a major failure for New York. But a fourth-round pick isn't a bad consolation prize.
