Jordan Travis Retires: Report Reveals How Jets Really Felt About QB
Jordan Travis and the New York Jets always will wonder what could have been.
On Wednesday, the 24-year-old quarterback retired from the NFL after just one season in New York. A fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Travis suffered a major leg injury in November of 2023 while playing for Florida State. In his retirement announcement, Travis revealed his injury rehab wasn't successful and that doctors advised him to end his football career.
Shortly after news of Travis' retirement broke, SNY-TV's Connor Hughes shared an interesting note that offered insight into how the Jets really felt about Travis ahead of last year's draft.
"Jets believed Travis could have been a 2nd, 3rd round pick had he stayed healthy," Hughes wrote on the X platform. "Noteworthy in a very, very good QB class (prospect wise). Was worth the gamble in 5th."
As Hughes noted, the 2024 NFL Draft was loaded with QB talent. Here's a full list of the quarterbacks selected before Travis:
-- Caleb Williams (1st overall)
-- Jayden Daniels (2nd overall)
-- Drake Maye (3rd overall)
-- Michael Penix (8th overall)
-- J.J. McCarthy (10th overall)
-- Bo Nix (12th overall)
-- Spencer Rattler (150th overall)
So, Travis could've been the first QB drafted after Nix had he not suffered his leg injury. Alas, that's not how things worked out for an undeniably talented player.
With Travis now off the roster, the Jets' QB room is down to Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Adrian Martinez.
