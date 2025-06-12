Jets Sauce Gardner Given Shockingly High Standards, Goals
The New York Jets have a lot of talent, but they only have a handful of true star players. Among these stars are wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Both young stars have shown superstar potential in their short professional careers. The Jets are going to need both of them to take massive steps forward in 2025 if head coach Aaron Glenn is going to see some early success.
Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spinzone recently suggested Gardner could compete for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award this season.
"When you look at the New York Jets for potential awards in 2025, I think there are two really obvious candidates," Bedinger wrote. "Sauce Gardner is perennially one of the most overrated players in the NFL, but he obviously has no problem drawing the attention of the media and could be a great candidate for DPOY if he can pick off five or more passes this season. The other candidate I considered here was Justin Fields for Comeback Player of the Year. It feels like Gardner is more likely to win an award this season, but that is not a bad possibility, either."
In a league dominated by edge rushers, it's rare to see a cornerback win the Defensive Player of the Year award, especially two seasons in a row.
But Gardner has the ability to shock the world and do just that.
He's a true cover corner with the ability to shadow the other team's best pass catching option. If he can shadow No. 1 wide receivers all season while also intercepting more than six passes, there's a chance he's in the running for the award. If the Jets' defense can turn around and be a top ten unit in the league, that would help his case, too.
