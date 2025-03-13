Jets' Sauce Gardner Responds To Ridiculous Trade Speculation
The New York Jets have been busy over the first few days of the new National Football League calendar.
The new league year officially began on Wednesday but the action began earlier in the week with the legal tampering period beginning on Monday. The Jets have made a handful of moves, including signing former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
New York lost DJ Reed in free agency and brought in former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens to help fill in for him. Now, the Jets seems to be pretty set at the position with two-time All-Pro Sauce Gardner in the organization.
While this is the case, some have speculated about possible trades. It's that time of the year when everyone weighs in with chatter about possible deals. Most of the chatter will never turn into real action. SKOR North - Minnesota Sports took to social media and poised the question of if a package of Jordan Addison plus more could bring Gardner to the Vikings.
There's no reason for the Jets to consider a trade involving Gardner and he took to social media to respond.
"I thought it was a joke this whole time, but y'all were serious all along huh," Garnder said with a laughing emoji.
The Jets have some great young pieces to build around, including Gardner. There's no reason to trade Gardner at all and it certainly doesn't seem likely. It's going to be a long offseason full of chatter, but disregard this wild Gardner idea.
