Jets' Sauce Gardner Reveals Thoughts On NY's Needs At Quarterback
Who will be the quarterback of the New York Jets in 2025 and beyond?
This question obviously is up in the air right now. We should learn more over the next two months with free agency beginning in March and the NFL Draft in April, but it's a big topic right now. With Aaron Rodgers set to move on, the Jets have some big shoes to fill.
Star cornerback Sauce Gardner took to social media to share what he's looking for in the team's next quarterback, although he did delete his post.
"If you don't have a vet QB who can make timing throws in tough windows then you gotta have a QB who can escape the pocket if needed," Gardner said. "Just look around, the majority of starting QBs around the NFL can scramble and throw on the run when needed. Only a few are exceptions."
Gardner obviously didn't give an endorsement to a specific player, but it's a really good point. The Jets could surprise some people in 2025 if they make the right call at quarterback. It's not going to be an easy decision, but there are players who will be available that could fit this decsription. If the Jets want to someone who is great at scrambling, one option that comes to mind is Justin Fields.
He spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is going to be a free agent and has a connection to Garrett Wilson. That's just one option, though, there are going to be plenty of options in free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.
