Why Breece Hall Thinks Jets Will Shock NFL
The New York Jets have one of the most talented running backs in the National Football League.
Despite a plethora of trade rumors, Breece Hall is in town and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. This is a guy who is strong on the ground but also is dynamic in the passing game.
The Jets are coming off a 5-12 season in 2024, but there are reasons to be excited about the team heading into 2025 and the young playmaker thinks the Jets have a big year ahead despite all of the offseason turnover.
"I think people think the new coaching staff and new GM means a rebuild, but we have a lot of really good players on the roster, so we're trying to win now," Hall said as shared by team reporter Susanna Weir. "And I think a lot of people from the outside are going to take that for granted and not realize that we actually have a team...
"I think our ceiling is very high...We have really good, healthy competition, and we're all pushing each other to get better every day. It's going to be fun."
The Jets are loaded with a young roster. The youth in itself brings question marks because there isn't as much on tape to use to project what New York's season will look like. But, there's a lot of talent here and significantly less drama than a year ago. Because of that, don't sleep on the Jets.