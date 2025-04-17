Jets' Sauce Gardner Shares Message Amid Extension Chatter
The New York Jets have one of the best overall cornerbacks in football right now in Sauce Gardner.
He's a two-time Pro Bowler and was named to the first-team All-Pro twice in his first three games. One thing that makes Gardner even more exciting is the fact that he's just 24 years old. He was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 National Football League Draft and has lived up the hype around him and even more.
Gardner is under contract for the 2025 season and has a fifth-year club option on his rookie deal for the 2026 because he was selected in the first round of the 2022 draft. He's now eligible for a contract extension and we've seen young corners across the league start to pick up extensions this offseason, but what about Gardner?
It has been reported that the team is tabling all types of extension talks until after the upcoming NFL Draft. We're one week away from the draft and maybe we'll hear more about Gardner's future afterward.
The Jets have begun their offseason workouts and it was shared by SNY's Connor Hughes on Wednesday that Gardner was in attendance, although players in his situation may not always attend at this time of the year.
Gardner clearly is an exciting player and has continuously made it clear that he wants to stick around in New York. He re-shared Hughes' post on Wednesday with a fingers-crossed emoji in response to extension chatter.
Gardner certainly has made his feelings clear throughout the offseason so far. Will the Jets hand him a new deal?
