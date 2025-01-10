Jets' Sauce Gardner Takes Hard Stance On His Future With New York
The New York Jets aren't in a great place as an organization right now. Despite being loaded with talent, New York has struggled over the last few years. Nothing has been as disappointing as the 2024 season though.
The Jets came into the year as the favorites to win the AFC East, yet they finished at the bottom with the New England Patriots. Despite having Aaron Rodgers back at quarterback, the Jets finished 5-12, two games worse than the 2022 and 2023 campaigns with Zach Wilson at the helm.
This is going to lead to a lot of change for the Jets, starting with the head coach and the general manager. New York is already interviewing candidates for their vacancies. There will be some shake up with the roster, too, but one player the Jets can't afford to lose is star cornerback Sauce Gardner.
When talking about his future in New York, Gardner recently took a hard stance.
"I want to be a part of this team for a long time. I want to be a part of the change in this organization. Obviously one person can't change it, but I want to be one of the reasons we change," Gardner said.
Jets fans can take a sigh of relief. Though the future may be questionable at quarterback, the team's star defensive back is seemingly bought in. Now, New York just needs to add 52 other players with this exact same mindset and the Jets could see a lot of change.
