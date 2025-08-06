Jets Country

Jets WR Did Everything To Return To New York

The Jets playmaker certainly wanted to come back to New York...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmet on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmet on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Throughout the offseason, there have been plenty of questions about the New York Jets' quarterback room.

When the Jets entered the offseason, the receiver room featured Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard among others. All three of these guys had question marks. It was widely reported that Wilson would request a trade if Aaron Rodgers stuck around. The Jets moved on from Rodgers and ultimately signed Wilson to a long-term extension to keep him around for years to come.

Adams is a superstar and thrived in New York in a small sample size as he reunited with his pal. But, financially, things just didn't make sense. The Jets opted to move on from Adams and he signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Lazard -- like Rodgers and Adams -- seemed like he was going to be playing elsewhere in 2025. There even were rumors about him reuniting with Rodgers once again, but this time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But, Lazard is still in town. So, what happened?

Jets avoided full reset despite swirling rumors throughout the offseason

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Lazard was given permission to seek a trade at one point early in the offseason. While that was the case, New York didn't complete a deal. After all of the rumors -- especially the ones involving Rodgers and the Steelers -- the Jets instead restructured Lazard's deal and are keeping him around. He opened up about the decision, as transcribed by team reporter Jack Bell.

"I wanted to be there," Lazard said. "When Coach Glenn got hired, I met with him. I told him I wanted to be here. I came here to continue my legacy and be a part of something great and changing the culture. And even though the past two years haven't gone that way, [it] doesn't mean that steered me away from my goals, which is to come here and be a big part of the change and turn of things here with the Jets. So I'm glad that we were able to figure things out, and I'm still here to be a part of this new regime and to be a part of something great..."

There are still questions in the Jets' receiver room, but keeping a veteran like Lazard in town, especially on a young roster certainly doesn't hurt. We'll see what happens when the roster gets cut down, but it's nice to hear from someone who made it clear he wants to be in town.

More NFL: Jets' Allen Lazard Decision Revealed After Rumors

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News