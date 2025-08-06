Jets WR Did Everything To Return To New York
Throughout the offseason, there have been plenty of questions about the New York Jets' quarterback room.
When the Jets entered the offseason, the receiver room featured Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard among others. All three of these guys had question marks. It was widely reported that Wilson would request a trade if Aaron Rodgers stuck around. The Jets moved on from Rodgers and ultimately signed Wilson to a long-term extension to keep him around for years to come.
Adams is a superstar and thrived in New York in a small sample size as he reunited with his pal. But, financially, things just didn't make sense. The Jets opted to move on from Adams and he signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
Lazard -- like Rodgers and Adams -- seemed like he was going to be playing elsewhere in 2025. There even were rumors about him reuniting with Rodgers once again, but this time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But, Lazard is still in town. So, what happened?
Jets avoided full reset despite swirling rumors throughout the offseason
Lazard was given permission to seek a trade at one point early in the offseason. While that was the case, New York didn't complete a deal. After all of the rumors -- especially the ones involving Rodgers and the Steelers -- the Jets instead restructured Lazard's deal and are keeping him around. He opened up about the decision, as transcribed by team reporter Jack Bell.
"I wanted to be there," Lazard said. "When Coach Glenn got hired, I met with him. I told him I wanted to be here. I came here to continue my legacy and be a part of something great and changing the culture. And even though the past two years haven't gone that way, [it] doesn't mean that steered me away from my goals, which is to come here and be a big part of the change and turn of things here with the Jets. So I'm glad that we were able to figure things out, and I'm still here to be a part of this new regime and to be a part of something great..."
There are still questions in the Jets' receiver room, but keeping a veteran like Lazard in town, especially on a young roster certainly doesn't hurt. We'll see what happens when the roster gets cut down, but it's nice to hear from someone who made it clear he wants to be in town.