Jets Predicted To Make Shocking Decision With UDFA
The New York Jets came into the offseason with a lot of holes on their roster. They made a few huge additions including Justin Fields and Armand Membou.
But there may be some under-the-radar players who make bigger contributions to the Jets than anybody expects.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently predicted that undrafted free agent cornerback Jordan Clark would make the Jets' roster out of camp.
"Notre Dame's Jordan Clark brings versatility and NFL bloodlines to the New York Jets. The fact that Clark is undersized with a marginal athletic profile likely won't matter as much to Aaron Glenn as it might with other coaches," Sobleski wrote. "Glenn should see that Clark knows how to play the position after learning from his father, Ryan, who played 13 seasons in the NFL. The younger Clark has similar traits as his father regarding style of play and tenacity.
"He showed up this past season after transferring to Notre Dame and became one of the Fighting Irish's defensive leaders along the back end. For the Jets, they drafted cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and safety Malachi Moore. Clark may be a third wheel, though he can back up multiple spots in the secondary."
Clark is a very talented cornerback prospect coming from a very prestigious college program. He might not be the biggest or fastest defensive back around, but head coach Aaron Glenn likely doesn't care about that. If Glenn believes he can get production out of the former college star, it wouldn't be shocking to see him make the roster.
