Jets' Shocking Draft Pick Tabbed 'Worst Draft Selection'
The New York Jets put together a solid NFL Draft headlined by talent like Mason Taylor and Armand Membou. Both these players will likely step into the starting lineup early in their NFL careers.
But not every pick looks to be a home run selection for New York.
Newsweek's Bryce Lazenby recently listed the Jets' fourth-round selection of Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith as the team's worst pick of the NFL Draft, largely due to the other wide receiver talent on the board at the time of the pick.
"Smith was plagued by ugly drops in 2024, and that was disappointing to see from a fifth-year player. Smith is shifty and tested well, but the Jets need established receiver options, not projects," Lazenby wrote. "When the team selected Smith, more polished receivers like Jalen Royals and Elic Ayomanor were still on the board.
"Royals is a solid route-runner with sure hands, while Ayomanor is a big-bodied receiver who excels at coming down with 50/50 balls. With the talent still on the board, it was strange to see the team reach for Smith. In an otherwise solid draft, this pick stands out as the worst selection."
It's very clear the Jets are betting on Smith's straight line speed with this pick. He has elite speed, but that's practically his only elite trait. In the past, wide receivers with similar skill sets haven't been the most successful.
It's easy to hate on a pick before seeing the player with the team. Only time will tell if Smith is going to be a good fit with Justin Fields and the Jets.
