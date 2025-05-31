Jets Country

Jets Should Poach 6-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver From Bears

The Jets need to add a talented wide receiver to their roster.

Zach Pressnell

Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) reacts after a touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) reacts after a touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently listed former Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen as one of the top free agents left on the board this offseason.

"You are going to notice something of a theme with many of the free agents in this column: By NFL standards, they are, um, old," Davenport wrote. "Last year with the Chicago Bears, it appeared that age might finally be catching up to Keenan Allen. The 33-year-old posted his fewest catches (70) and receiving yards (744) since missing nearly all of the 2016 campaign.

"Just two years ago, though, he caught 108 passes, topped 1,200 yards and scored seven times for the Chargers. He matched that touchdown total last year in Chicago. He has five 100-catch seasons, six 1,000-yard campaigns and six Pro Bowls on his NFL resume."

While Davenport didn't link Allen to the New York Jets, they might be the perfect fit for each other.

The Jets desperately need a wide receiver two behind star Garrett Wilson. Wilson is a young, explosive wide receiver while Allen could slot in as a bit of a technician of sorts for the Jets. Allen has one of the better route trees in all of football.

Adding him to the newly led Justin Fields offense would be massive for Fields. This would give the young quarterback another reliable option, even if Allen is a bit on the older side right now.

Allen had a bit of a down year with the Bears last season, but the Bears had a subpar year as a whole. There's a chance Allen could excel with a new team in 2025.

More NFL: Ex-Jets Star Tabbed 'Best NFL Free Agent Left' On Board

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News