Jets Should Poach 6-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver From Bears
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently listed former Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen as one of the top free agents left on the board this offseason.
"You are going to notice something of a theme with many of the free agents in this column: By NFL standards, they are, um, old," Davenport wrote. "Last year with the Chicago Bears, it appeared that age might finally be catching up to Keenan Allen. The 33-year-old posted his fewest catches (70) and receiving yards (744) since missing nearly all of the 2016 campaign.
"Just two years ago, though, he caught 108 passes, topped 1,200 yards and scored seven times for the Chargers. He matched that touchdown total last year in Chicago. He has five 100-catch seasons, six 1,000-yard campaigns and six Pro Bowls on his NFL resume."
While Davenport didn't link Allen to the New York Jets, they might be the perfect fit for each other.
The Jets desperately need a wide receiver two behind star Garrett Wilson. Wilson is a young, explosive wide receiver while Allen could slot in as a bit of a technician of sorts for the Jets. Allen has one of the better route trees in all of football.
Adding him to the newly led Justin Fields offense would be massive for Fields. This would give the young quarterback another reliable option, even if Allen is a bit on the older side right now.
Allen had a bit of a down year with the Bears last season, but the Bears had a subpar year as a whole. There's a chance Allen could excel with a new team in 2025.
More NFL: Ex-Jets Star Tabbed 'Best NFL Free Agent Left' On Board