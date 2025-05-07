Jets Should Take a Chance On Newly Released $39 Million Wide Receiver
The New York Jets need to add a wide receiver this offseason. They decided to cut Davante Adams and haven't adequately replaced him yet.
New York has young star Garrett Wilson atop the wide receiver depth chart, but he's the only star power it has. The Jets were able to restructure Allen Lazard's contract in order to bring him back to New York. They also drafted Arian Smith in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. But they still need to add some depth or they're going to be in a bad spot this season.
The Jets could take a chance on a young wide receiver who was just released.
The Jacksonville Jaguars opted to release 26-year-old wide receiver Gabe Davis after one season with the team. In one season in Jacksonville, Davis played in 10 games and recorded just 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
Davis had four productive seasons with the Buffalo Bills before landing with the Jaguars. In four years with Buffalo, Davis recorded 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns.
The Jets could use another young wide receiver to play beside Wilson. Justin Fields is going to need the Jets to add some depth if he wants to be successful in year one with the team.
While Davis might not be the superstar wide out that Jets fans want the team to add, he could be a solid wide receiver two or three. He's a better depth option than they have right now.
