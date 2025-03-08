Jets Updates: Where Things Stand With New York Before Free Agency
It's been a long offseason so far.
If you're reading this right now, you probably think so too. It's just March and it feels like we've already had an entire offseason. When are the games starting, again? Unfortunately, we are still roughly six months away.
There's already been a lot that has gone on with the Jets, but where does New York stand? It's tough to follow every piece of information that comes out. There has been so much chatter about the Jets and a good chunk of it is just speculation, but we'll try to cut through it all.
Aaron Rodgers/Davante Adams/Allen Lazard
These three are likely the easiest to talk about. The Jets announced that they are moving on from Rodgers and released Adams. Lazard was given permission to speak to teams about potential trades. He hasn't been ruled out for a possible return, but it's much more likely that he's released or traded.
Who will play quarterback?
This is very much up in the air. The Jets have Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis under contract right now. There have been a lot of rumors about the Jets adding a veteran with Justin Fields' name popping up the most. There's also been chatter about the possibility of New York trading up to the No. 1 pick in the draft, but that doesn't have as much buzz as veteran options like Fields.
What about the Jets' current young stars?
Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner are both eligible for contract extensions this offseason. That doesn't mean that either will get one, but they are eligible. They are both under contract with New York and it would be a shock if either played elsewhere in 2025.
When does free agency begin?
The new NFL league year will begin on March 12th but the legal tampering period actually begins on March 10th. That's when we should start to see insiders across the league starting to share news of possible signings but they can't become official until the 12th.
Who are the Jets' key free agents heading to the open market?
New York is scheduled to have 27 players head to free agency, not including Rodgers or Lazard because they haven't been officially released. Some of the key guys are Adams, DJ Reed, Tyler Conklin, Jamien Sherwood, Morgan Moses, and Haason Reddick.
