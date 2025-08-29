Jets Sign Rookie CB After Making Giants 53-Man Roster
The New York Jets are making another addition.
On Friday morning, ESPN's Rich Ciminni reported that the Jets are signing former New York Giants rookie cornerback Korie Black to the practice squad.
"The Jets signed rookie CB Korie Black to the practice squad. Seventh-round pick by the Giants. Made the initial 53, but was waived on Wednesday," Cimini said.
Black was a seventh round pick by the Giants in the 2025 National Football League Draft after playing five seasons at Oklahoma State. In 2024, he appeared in 12 games and finished the season with 36 total tackles, three interceptions, and nine passes defended.
In the aftermath of the reports surfacing about the Jets signing Black, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post shared that the initial plan was for Black to return to the Giants after clearing waivers, but the Jets made the offer.
"Giants rookie 7th RD pick Korie Black signed with Jets practice squad today, I'm told," Dunleavy said. "The plan was for him to return on the practice squad with Rico Payton sidelined for a while but, when he cleared waivers and became a free agent, Jets made their offer. Can't imagine Giants front office is happy right now. Black made the initial 53 and then was cut one day later because he was more likely to sneak through waivers."
The Jets have a new CB in town
Black initially made the Giants' 53-man roster, but then the Giants cut him on Wednesday.
The Jets are getting a young corner with upside at a cheap price.
The Jets have done a good job this offseason adding young pieces to the franchise, and this is another example. Right now, the Jets have five cornerbacks on the active roster including: Michael Carter II, Sauce Gardner, Brandon Stephens, Qwan'tez Stiggers, and Azareye'h Thomas.
New York is nine days away from beginning regular season action for the 2025 NFL season. It's too early to know if Black will play a role, it never hurts to add a piece to the practice squad, especially if it hurts the cross-town rivals.
