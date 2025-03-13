Jets Signing 26-Year-Old Former Chargers Pass-Catcher
The New York Jets could end up losing a key piece of the team's offense from the 2024 season but they may have just added a replacement.
New York tight end Tyler Conklin is still available on the open market right now. It's unclear if the Jets will bring him back, but they did reportedly land a new tight end on Thursday just in case. New York reportedly is signing former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stone Smartt, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Jets are signing former Chargers TE Stone Smartt on a one-year deal, source said," Rapoport said. :An RFA who was non-tendered, he came on late in the season and NYJ likes the upside."
Smartt is just 26 years old and had a career-high 16 catches and 208 receiving yards in 2024. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Jets add another option as well. Maybe New York even will reunite with Conklin. That can't be ruled out until he signs elsewhere.
Smartt is a guy who is young and has upside but hasn't played a TE No. 1 level to this point in his career. Maybe he could be that guy for the Jets in 2025, but this at least is a move to add another possible pass-catcher to a Jets offense that is going to look very different. Justin Fields recently signed with the Jets and guys like Davante Adams and possibly Allen Lazard are on the way out of town.
It's a new era in New York and Smartt at least will be a part of the team in 2025.
More NFL: Pat McAfee Weighs In On Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers' Sweepstakes