Pat McAfee Weighs In On Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers' Sweepstakes
Will we find out an answer about Aaron Rodgers' future on Thursday?
Maybe, but also maybe not.
Rodgers is 41 years old and hasn't made an official announcement about anything. The times he's really made any public appearances since the New York Jets announced they were moving on was briefly in a video while talking to his car on TMZ and a photo of himself at the beach that circulated on social media on Wednesday.
Rumors are building that the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants are both interested. The Minnesota Vikings have also been mentioned, but much less. We haven't heard from Rodgers about retirement, though. The Jets moved on from him, and with all of the rumors lately it's easy to think that he's going to play, but until we hear from him, anything can happen.
It's a big decision and clearly isn't one that he's taking lightly.
Pat McAfee discussed the sweepstakes on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday.
"It seems like he was contemplating a lot of things," McAfee said about the photo of Rodgers. "I think that is currently what he's in the middle of. Do I want to play still? Is this something that the last two years at the New York Jets -- this is not something coming from messages to me because once again I've been trying to get answers and have not been getting answers and I think a lot of people haven't because I think Aaron's trying to find answers right now.
"What does he want to do? Does he want to commit to another year? Did the Jets situation make him want to play football and prove himself or did the Jets situation make him want to say 'I don't know if I want to go through all of that again.' We don't know still at this case if Aaron wants to play."
This is notable because McAfee has a real relationship with Rodgers. Rodgers has been on his show plenty of times and the fact that McAfee really doesn't know what Rodgers is going to do is telling that no one really does.
It seems like every option is on the table. It would be nice to see Rodgers back in the league in 2025.
More NFL: Jets Reportedly Beat Cowboys In $36 Million Sweepstakes