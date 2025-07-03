Jets’ Superstar Ready To Battle Aaron Rodgers, Steelers
The New York Jets are going to get a good look at an old friend right away when the 2025 National Football League season kicks off.
New York will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 action and that means that the Jets will see former New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After a long offseason, Rodgers signed with Pittsburgh shortly before mandatory minicamp.
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday and talked about a wide range of topics, including facing off against Rodgers.
"I'm looking forward to it, because he might think he knows all the tendencies that I have, but this offseason has really been me trying not to give nothing away," Gardner said. "I've been trying to work on literally everything because I already know I'm about to go against a wizard Week 1. I already know what time it is...
"They got (Darius Slay), (Jalen Ramsey), Jonnu Smith, (DK Metcalf). They got some dawgs over there. So (Mike Tomlin), he definitely been cooking up. I'm looking forward to the challenge, because I always like challenges. I know it's going to be a good game. I know there's going to be a lot of smiles out there, but there's going to be a lot of competing out there at the same time."
Rodgers notably spent the last two seasons with the Jets and the storybook will close rather quickly Week 1 when he faces his old team. There was plenty of drama about his future this offseason, but he's with the Steelers now. Once that game ends, there won't be much of a tie between the two any longer.
