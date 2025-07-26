Justin Fields Update: Jets QB Returns After Scare
The New York Jets had a serious scare just a few days ago but took a step in the right direction on Saturday.
Justin Fields dislocated a toe in practice earlier in the week that initially -- and unsurprisingly -- scared Jets fans. With the way things went with Aaron Rodgers, it's not shocking that fans around New York were nervous when Fields was forced to come out of practice.
Luckily, Fields was quickly cleared of any serious injury and it was shared that he is day-to-day. New York had practice on Saturday and ESPN's Rich Ciminni shared a clip of Fields returning to practice in a limited capacity in positional drills.
Cimini also shared that Fields returned to the mix for 7-on-7 drills and thrived.
"Justin Fields is doing 7 on 7. And, no surprise, his first pass goes to Garrett Wilson on a slant," Cimini shared. "Goes 8-for-9 in the first period. Lone incompletion was a sideline throw to Arian Smith, who failed to get both feet down."
The Jets had a scare with Fields, but luckily it seems like he is okay. The Jets are going to need him at his best if they want to turn things around in 2025. It may not be a huge step and there's still plenty of time left in training camp, but the Jets couldn't have asked for much more after the toe injury quickly to kick off training camp.