Jets Star Called 'Must Have' Fantasy Football Sleeper
The New York Jets took quite the risk when they opted to sign young quarterback Justin Fields to a huge two-year contract. But the early signs indicate he's ready to take over an offense.
But Fields has shown in the past that he has quite a lot of potential in football. But his highest potential might be as a fantasy football quarterback due to his rushing prowess.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently suggested Fields was one of the more under the radar fantasy football "must haves" of the season.
"Granted, Fields' passing numbers to date haven't been especially impressive; he has never thrown for 2,600 yards or had 20 touchdown passes in a season," Davenport wrote. "And the passing-game weapons in New York outside wideout Garrett Wilson aren't great. But the 2021 first-rounder surpassed 1,100 rushing yards in 2022 for the Bears, a season in which he finished as a top-10 fantasy quarterback.
"And while the Steelers pulled the plug on him six games in last year, he was sixth in fantasy points among signal-callers over that span. Fields' skills as a runner are a huge boost to his fantasy prospects. And if he can combine that with even so-so passing numbers, he has the potential to be the biggest bargain at the position in fantasy in 2025."
Before being benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields was one of the top fantasy football quarterbacks in the league. His rushing ability seperates him from typical pocket passing quarterbacks and makes him one of the more dangerous options in the league.
Now reunited with Garrett Wilson in New York, Fields is being given the keys to a potentially successful offense under Tanner Engstrand. There's no reason why the youngster can't be a solidified QB1 in fantasy football this season.
