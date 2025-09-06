Jets Star Comments On Role For 2025 Season
The New York Jets will begin the 2025 National Football League season in less than 24 hours as of writing.
New York will kick off the season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There are plenty of storylines to follow. One, will be the Jets' running back usage. The Jets have been clear that they want to use a running back committee this year. That includes Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis. The team has been clear that they like all three of these backs. Hall has been the guy to talk about this offseason. There were trade rumors all summer, but obviously the team didn't make any deals.
What are the Jets going to do with Breece Hall?
Hall is just 24 years old and has all of the potential in the world. But, the vibe is different heading into 2025 than the last few years. The team had billed Hall as the lead back over the last few years. Although that is still seemingly the case, the team wants more of a committee. Hall talked about how this year is a prove-it year for him, as shared by the New York Post's Zach Braziller.
“I’ve been motivated since the whole offseason," Hall said. "If you ask guys around here, coaches, whatever the case may be, my motto is, ‘I’m trying to be one of the first guys in, one of the last guys out.I’ve been motivated in practice every day, trying to show these coaches why I deserve to be here and show them who I really am.”
Some took head coach Aaron Glenn's comments about a running back committee as a reason for trade chatter. But, the thing couldn't be more clear since that no deal is happening. Hall will be out there with the team on Sunday and has a chance to be really good in 2025. Glenn is coming from a Detroit Lions team that had the best running back committee in football over the last few years. Maybe the Jets are trying to recreate that.
