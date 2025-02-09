Jets Star Duo Could Reunite Elsewhere After Franchise-Altering Day
The Super Bowl is Sunday and although the New York Jets aren’t playing in it, it has been a potentially franchise-altering day for the franchise.
There’s clearly a new era in New York. The Jets brought in Aaron Glenn to be the team’s head coach and Darren Mougey to be the team’s general manager. New York has been hard at work filling out Glenn’s staff and there’s been plenty of rumors about the roster.
Most of which has had to do with the future of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams and reports circulated on Sunday that the team has made a decision. Reports came out from all over that the Jets will move on from Rodgers this offseason. One person who shared this report was FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
“Sources: The Jets moving on from Aaron Rodgers wasn’t necessarily about his play — it was more so about his contract and the significant dead money that would remain whenever they eventually parted ways,” Schultz said. “New GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn want to take the hit now and start fresh.”
He isn’t the only one who heard the news with other insiders like ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reporting similar news.
With the team now reportedly expected to move on from Rodgers, the focus will shift to the future of Adams. He’s also under contract, but it seems like it would be a shock if he is back too. Rapoport shared that the two could reunite elsewhere.
“With the Jets and QB Aaron Rodgers headed for a split, sources say, don’t be surprised if they move on from Davante Adams (with his huge cap number), too. They could reunite elsewhere.”
It really does seem like it is a new era in New York and now with Rodgers and Adams expected to move on, what’s next?
