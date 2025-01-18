Jets’ Star Duo Surprisingly Both Suggested As Fit For Steelers
Hopefully, the New York Jets are able to find their next head coach and general manager soon.
Once the Jets are able to do so, we will start to have a better idea about what the roster will look like. The season still is going on with the playoffs in full swing. The Divisional Round will kick off on Saturday.
We are a few weeks away from the Super Bowl and we won’t see free agency kick off across the league until March. There’s a lot of time to go until then but there’s going to be plenty of speculation and chatter.
The Jets are one of the most interesting teams in football and the next head coach and general manager will have tough decisions to make. The future of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams is very much in question, although it would be great if both returned in 2025.
While this is the case, these two will be the most talked about players of the offseason and any team would be lucky to have them.
Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton made a list of his predictions for the “boldest roster moves” for the upcoming offseason and surprisingly linked Rodgers and Adams to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Steelers Acquire Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams,” Moton said. “The Pittsburgh Steelers are a stable franchise that has drafted players with big personalities like Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Le'Veon Bell. Wide receiver George Pickens is outspoken and sometimes enigmatic, and he's had a few productive years in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have remained mostly steady despite that, but they need an offensive lift. They've finished 16th or worse in scoring for four straight years.
“Rodgers' MVP-caliber years are behind him, but he posted decent passing numbers with the Jets last year. He threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 63.0 percent completion rate in 17 starts. Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams also clicked well at the end of the season. Adams caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 contests with the Jets.”
This certainly would be a bold move. It definitely doesn’t seem likely, though. Both have had ties to Pittsburgh, but it has been reported that the Steelers aren’t interested in Rodgers if he continues his career. If both were to hit the open market, though, Adams could make some sense there. This is just a hypothetical but it would be an absolute shock and isn’t likely to happen.
