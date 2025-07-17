Jets Star Lands On Special List Headlined By Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was connected to a New York Jets stud this week.
Both athletes found themselves on a special list created by SNY ranking the top 10 athletes on New York pro teams right now.
Here’s what SNY wrote about the criteria for the list:
“To be considered for the list, a player must have already played for a New York team (meaning a new signing isn't eligible). Additionally, if a player has played sparingly since coming to New York or has missed most or all of this season (Gerrit Cole for example), they were not included in this ranking. How a player has performed most recently had the biggest impact on his/her placement on the list, but their entire career in New York was factored in -- as was postseason performance.”
Judge landed at No. 1 on the list, which wasn’t a huge surprise.
For the Jets, landing at No. 7 was 24-year-old, newly-extended wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
“Wilson just cashed in with a $130 million extension, and it’s hard to argue against the Ohio State product being viewed as one of the most talented young receivers in the NFL,” SNY wrote. “Despite shaky quarterback play, Wilson has eclipsed 1,000 yards in all three of his pro seasons, and he’s as dynamic a weapon as there is in the NFL, as evidenced by his ridiculous one-handed touchdown grab against the (Houston) Texans last season. Just imagine what his numbers could look like with a consistent presence throwing him the ball.”
And what about Sauce Gardner, who also just received a massive extension this week? Gardner received an “Honorable Mention” nod from SNY for the list. Other NFL players included on the list were New York Giants’ Dexter Lawrence (No. 10) and Malik Nabers (No. 8).
Rounding out the top three after Judge were New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson at No. 2 and New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor at No. 3.
