Jets Star Projected To Land $27 Million Deal If Cut By New York
The New York Jets already have announced that they are moving on from one star this offseason but could another be on the way out of town as well?
Aaron Rodgers is going to be leaving the organization and it wouldn't be shocking to see his friend Davante Adams on the way out of town too. The Jets haven't announced a separation with Adams like they did with Rodgers. While this is the case, there have been reports popping up at least saying a move is likely.
This isn't too shocking Adams landed a five-year, $140 million deal and will have a cap hit of over $38 million in 2025. If the Jets were to bring him back, they likely would need to restructure his deal but that doesn't sound like a likely option with Rodgers leaving.
If the Jets star is cut and heads to the open market, he surely will get less than he currently is making. Adams absolutely has something left in the tank and had 1,063 receiving yards in 2024 across 85 catches. While this is the case, he's 32 years old now. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be over $27 million across two years.
That seems like a pretty fair price for a receiver of his age. If the Jets do go in a different direction this offseason, there's going to be a team that is lucky enough to get an elite receiver without breaking the bank.
More NFL: NFL Analyst Suggests Jets Replace Aaron Rodgers With Phenom