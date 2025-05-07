Jets Star Projected To Sign $122 Million Mega Extension
The New York Jets have a few stars on their hands right now who are eligible for new contracts.
The two guys that have been talked about the most from this perspective are receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner. Both are eligible for long-term extensions despite the fact that the team picked up fifth-year options already for both of them.
It was reported weeks ago that this is a discussion that would pick up after the 2025 National Football League Draft ended. Now, it is behind us. Will the Jets end up making a move? We'll see, but it certainly sounds like Bleacher Report's Moe Moton thinks they will. He predicted that the Jets will end up signing Wilson to a four-year, $122 million extension.
"Despite the New York Jets' inconsistencies under former head coach Robert Saleh, Garrett Wilson has been Mr. Reliable, playing in every game and racking up 1,042-plus receiving yards in all three of his seasons," Moton said. "Since the Jets drafted the 24-year-old, he's caught passes from six different quarterbacks who have made multiple starts for the team. Though he has yet to make a Pro Bowl or All-Pro roster, he's the Jets' best offensive playmaker and has a high ceiling if the club can find stability at the most important position.
"This offseason, the Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields, who has a rapport with Wilson from their time at Ohio State. If the duo clicks right away, Wilson could finish with career-high numbers in multiple receiving categories...If SNY's Connor Hughes is right in thinking the Jets will focus on extensions for their top two picks from the 2022 draft, Wilson may get what he wants on a new deal. Verdict: Jets sign Wilson to a four-year, $122 million extension."
In comparison, Brandon Aiyuk landed a four-year, $120 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers while DeVonta Smith cashed in with a three-year, $75 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles over the last few years. Wilson certainly should fall closer to the Aiyuk category so this projection doesn't seem to be too off base.
More NFL: Jets Newest Star Opened Up About 'Surprising' Move