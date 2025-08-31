Jets Star Projected To Sign 4-Year, $71 Million Blockbuster Deal
The New York Jets have built their offense to be a run-heavy powerhouse. They have a solid offensive line to run behind, as well as a talented running back room and a rushing quarterback.
It's the offensive line, led by Alijah Vera-Tucker, that will be the heart and soul of the offense in New York. But Vera-Tucker might be in his final year with the Jets, as his contract expires at the end of the year.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed Vera-Tucker as one of the top free agents for next offseason and predicted he would sign a four-year, $71 million deal when he gets to free agency.
Alijah Vera-Tucker is one of the top upcoming free agents
"Availability has been the biggest issue for Alijah Vera-Tucker ever since the New York Jets drafted him 14th overall in 2021. The USC product started 16 games as a rookie but was limited by injuries to seven games in 2022 (torn triceps) and five games in 2023 (torn Achilles)," Knox wrote. "However, Vera-Tucker made 15 starts this past season and played well for an otherwise underwhelming Jets offense. Pro Football Focus graded him 15th overall among all guards for the season.
"If Vera-Tucker can stay healthy in 2025, he'll have a chance to be the most coveted lineman in 2026 free agency. He won't turn 27 until next offseason, and he's showcased some positional versatility during his time in New York. The five-year, $87.7 million contract that Will Fries signed this offseason will probably serve as a negotiation starting point for Vera-Tucker's camp. Fries landed that deal despite coming off of a season-ending leg fracture."
Vera-Tucker is bound to be one of, if not the best, offensive linemen in free agency next offseason. There's a chance he can boost his stock even more by being the focal point of the Jets' offensive front for the next few months.
The Jets should have the money to retain him, but it'll be intriguing to see if they're willing to give $60 million, $70 million, or $80 million to an offensive lineman when there are multiple other holes on the roster.
