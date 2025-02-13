NFL Writer Predicts Jets Star To Leave For Commanders Payday
There are plenty of players to talk about with the New York Jets right now.
The National Football League offseason is fully here at this point and the Jets' roster is surely going to look different in 2025. It's a new era in town with Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey in town. It's clear these two aren't messing around.
Glenn's staff was filled out pretty quickly and it already has been reported that the Jets are going to be moving on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. There's also been reports stating that Davante Adams could leave too.
It's clear that Mougey and Glenn are building something new. They haven't revealed their plans yet so it's unclear who will be back with free agency kicking off in roughly one month. FanSided's Nick Villano made a list of the top 30 pending free agents and attempted to predict where each will go. He had Jets cornerback at No. 10 on his list and predicted he will leave for the Washington Commanders.
"No. 10. D.J. Reed," Villano said. "Next Team: Washington Commanders. The Washington Commanders were the darling team of the 2024 NFL season. After decades of futility, a new ownership group and a new quarterback revitalized this franchise. Jayden Daniels was the best rookie quarterback in the NFL, and his presence gives the Commanders a reason to keep upgrading this roster. We think they will go cornerback shopping with so many great options available, and we have them landing D.J. Reed.
"The Commanders have a ton of money available this offseason, with more than $75 million in cap space available at the time of this writing. That’s only behind the paltry Raiders and Patriots for most in the NFL. They can outspend anyone with Josh Harris’ deep pockets. Reed will be able to join a contender after a tumultuous run with the Jets while also getting paid market value. Reed has expressed his desire to hit free agency, so it’s safe to say a Jets return is unlikely."
Washington is trending in the right direction and adding an upgrade in the secondary could be something that helps the team take another step forward. Reed arguably is going to be the best cornerback on the open market this offseason so it's not surprising to see a prediction like this.
