Why Jets Don't Fit For Myles Garrett After Bombshell Trade Request
The New York Jets clearly should be looking for ways to improve the roster this offseason.
New York has done a great job with the coaching staff and the roster obviously is the next step for the team. Once the Super Bowl ends and we get to the offseason, we will start to see movement across the league. The first domino fell on Monday as Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett made a bombshell trade request.
Garrett has spent his entire eight-year NFL career in Cleveland so far and signed a five-year, $125 million deal with the team. There are just two more years on the deal and he's going to be a game-changer for a team if he does get traded.
While this is the case, the Jets don't really make sense as a suitor at this time. Adding a six-time Pro Bowler of his caliber would be great, but financially it wouldn't work unless the Jets did a lot of work.
Over The Cap currently has the Jets' cap space at just over $20 million but noted that their effective cap space is just over $15 million. Garrett has a cap hit of over $19 million in 2025 and over $20 million in 2026. Those are actually pretty reasonable numbers.
While this is the case, the Jets have internal questions to answer before dealing with any external players. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams' futures are up in the air right now and will have massive cap implications no matter what happens with either. Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and Breece Hall are all extension-eligible at this time as well. That doesn't mean all -- or any -- will land extensions this offseason, but it likely will be considered at least.
Wilson is the most interesting of the trio. There have been reports he could request a trade himself. New York would be under no obligation to trade him, but an extension at least could help nullify the negative chatter. The Jets need to have the financial flexibility to handle all of the internal questions before going out and making another big move.
Garrett is a fantastic player, but his price tag is high and the cost to acquire him draft picks-wise also would be high. The Jets are trying to turn things around and draft picks seem to be necessary for that. It would be nice to land someone like Garrett, but it just doesn't make sense at this very moment.
