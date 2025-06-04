Jets Starter Has 'Legitimate Chance' Of Losing Job
One of the most interesting position battles to follow this offseason for the New York Jets will be at safety.
New York signed former Jacksonville Jaguars starter Andre Cisco to a one-year, $8.5 million deal this offseason in free agency. The 25-year-old is a pretty safe bet to have a starting spot locked down. But, nothing can be guaranteed at this point in the offseason, obviously.
He's one of the expected starting safeties, but what about the other spot? Tony Adams has spent three years with the Jets and started 11 games last year and 15 games in 2023. He's the other expected starter, but The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt said that fourth-round pick Malachi Moore has a "legitimate chance" at pushing for the starting job over Adams.
"S Malachi Moore," Rosenblatt said. "Both rookie defensive backs — Moore and cornerback Azareye’h Thomas — have shown flashes of potential so far. Thomas was a standout last week. Moore stepped up on Tuesday when he picked off undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook and the whole defense celebrated. Moore has a legitimate chance to push Tony Adams for a starting job next to Andre Cisco."
Last year, Adams appeared in 15 games overall, including the 11 starts. He had one interception, six passes defended, one sack, and 84 total tackles. He held opposing quarterbacks to a 65.9 percent completion percentage and quarterbacks had a 102.2 rating against him. Both Adams and Moore will surely see time in 2025, but who will start?