Jets Hold Last-Second Workout Before Steelers Game
The New York Jets held a workout on Thursday.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that the Jets brought in former University of Maryland punter Colton Spangler for a workout.
"Jets worked out punter Colton Spangler," Wilson said.
The Jets worked out the young punter on Thursday
As of writing, there has not been any deal signed between the punter and the Jets. This comes after a punter battle throughout the summer that ultimately was won by Austin McNamara. As of writing, it's not clear why the Jets were on the look out for a punter.
Spangler also is a name to come out of nowhere. He wrapped up his college ball in 2023 after playing five years. In 2021, he recorded his highest average punt at 45.5 yards. In 2023, it was 42.2 yards per punt to go along with a long of 54 yards, total yards of 1,605, one touchback, and two inside the 20 on 38 total punts.
What could be the reason for the workout -- although this is speculation -- is the fact that Spangler is a lefty, whereas McNamara is a righty. This would make sense because McNamara has impressed throughout camp so the team surely wouldn't be looking to move on at this point after he just won the job. But, Spangler is at least a different look heading into the regular season. But, again, that is speculation. The team itself hasn't discussed the move publicly as of writing.
Spangler had a workout with the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the offseason. He also worked out with the Denver Broncos last year among other moves. The Philadelphia Eagles also brought in Spangler last year in preparation for a matchup against a left-footed punter with the New Orleans Saints.
This young guy has bounced around with workouts left and right. Hopefully, that can lead to an opportunity for him in the not-so-distant future, whether that is with the Jets or elsewhere.
