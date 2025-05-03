Jets Stood Out With Surprising NFL Draft Selection
Over the course of the last week or so, a lot has been said about the 2025 National Football League Draft class.
New York started off the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Armand Membou with the No. 7 overall pick. They followed the move up by taking tight end Mason Taylor with the No. 42 pick in the second round. Both of these picks filled the team's biggest holes with potential immediate starters. Unsurprisingly, they have been discussed at length, but neither selection was picked by Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema as their "favorite" pick in the NFL Draft for the team.
Instead, Sikkema called third-round corner Azareye'h Thomas their "favorite" pick for New York this year.
"New York Jets: CB Azareye'h Thomas (Round 3, Pick 73)," Sikkema said. "Even though I was lower on Thomas than the consensus, I like this landing spot. Under Aaron Glenn, he will be allowed to play in his preferred press-man coverage alignment. He earned a 71.8 man coverage grade at Florida State in 2024."
Thomas played three seasons for Florida State and racked up 95 total tackles, two interceptions, and 15 passes defended in 37 games played. He's a big-bodied corner who if things work out, could be a very fun running mate for Sauce Gardner and Brandon Stephens.
The Jets' defense looks good on paper and adding Thomas into the mix will give Aaron Glenn another big-time weapon at his disposal on a rookie deal.
