Jets Superstar Already Has Won Over Aaron Glenn
The New York Jets' secondary certainly is intimidating for opposing quarterbacks.
The biggest reason surely is because of the fact that 24-year-old two-time All-Pro Sauce Gardner is a member of the organization. He was named to the first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 2022 and then again in 2023. He won the National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2022 and also finished eighth in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Clearly, the Jets are lucky to have this guy.
Aaron Glenn has been the Jets' head coach for a short time, but Gardner clearly already has impressed him. Glenn even said that he thinks that Gardner can be the "best in the league."
"He can be the best in the league," Glenn said. "He has the size, he has all the traits that you want: he's big, he has long arms, he can run. He has the ability to deny the ball. He can play zone, he can plan man, he can do it all. Sauce didn't tackle as good as he could have last season, but his first years he tackled his ass off, so we know it's in him, & he's gonna get back to doing that."
There's been chatter recently about the possibility of a contract extension for Gardner. Clearly, this would be a good idea. It's not every day you get a guy as talented as Gardner on your roster and especially not at such a young age.
