Jets Want To Keep $44 Million Playmaker In Surprise Twist
As the National Football League offseason approached, it was clear that big changes were on the way for the New York Jets.
New York went through two exhaustive searches and ended up hiring Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and Darren Mougey to take over as the team's general manager. That was just the beginning of the big changes to come to New York.
Shortly after the Super Bowl the Jets made it known that they had decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers. This was the biggest signal of moves to come. New York has attempted to get younger and at this point has moved on from Rodgers, Davante Adams, and CJ Mosley among others.
It seemed like anyone with a connection to Rodgers was going to be on the way out of town with Allen Lazard being another guy who seemed likely to leave.
He was given permission to seek a trade but it still with the team and ESPN's Rich Cimini shared on Sunday that the team is trying to restructure his deal and has interest in keeping him.
"Mougey says they’re trying to restructure Allen Lazard’s contact and they hope to have him on the roster. (I get the sense that’s not a gimme, so stay tuned)," Cimini shared.
Cimini noted that it isn't a guarantee. There was a time in which it seemed like there was no way he would be back but that has at least softened. Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets and has two years left. Will the Jets end up altering the contract to keep him in town as a weapon for Justin Fields?
