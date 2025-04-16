Jets' Superstar Avoids Any Controversy As Workouts Begin
There has been a lot of chatter about the future of New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner this offseason.
Early on in the offseason there was some unfounded trade speculation. But, that was nothing more than just nonsensical chatter. Gardner is just 24 years old and through three seasons with New York has been named to the first-team All-Pro twice, named a Pro Bowler twice, and also was named the 2022 National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year.
He's eligible for a contract extension this offseason but a deal hasn't come to fruition yet. The team has been pretty upfront with their praise for Gardner and made it clear that any conversation about a new deal would come after the upcoming NFL Draft.
Other cornerbacks have landed new deals already this offseason, but it's clear that the Jets love Gardner and he's done nothing but show that he loves the team back.
The Jets' offseason program is going on right now and surely some looking for a new contract wouldn't be in attendance, but that isn't the case with Gardner, as shared by SNY's Connor Hughes.
"Jets CB Sauce Gardner is in attendance for the offseason program," Hughes said. "Noteworthy. Most in his situation would stay away until they get a new deal. Gardner continuing to show his commitment to team. Again: These are guys you invest in."
That should be something positive for Jets fans to take away from. There's no controversy. No negative chatter. Even with some uncertainty about a deal, Gardner clearly is around and hasn't done anything other than try to help the franchise. Hopefully, some sort of deal gets done shortly after the draft.
