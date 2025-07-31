Jets Superstar Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury
The New York Jets hit the practice field on Thursday and one of their stars were forced to leave early.
At this time of the year, you're going to see injuries. Throughout the rest of the offseason there was minicamps and OTAs, but training camp is faster and there are more days of practice. Players are working the rust off and uping the intensitiy. There have aleady been a handful of serious injuries popping up around the league over just the last two weeks alone.
New York had a scare on Thursday as three-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams was forced to leave practice early. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared that the reason Williams left practice was due to a calf injury.
"Quinnen Williams tweaked his calf during individuals and went inside. He’ll miss the rest of practice," Rosenblatt said.
As of writing, more has not been reported on Williams' injury but likely will once the practice period ends.
Losing Williams would be tough, but Jets beat reporter Dennis Waszak Jr. shared that he walked off on his own.
"Jets DT Quinnen Williams tweaked his left calf during individual drills and is being checked out inside the facility. (He walked off on his own)," Waszak said.
That's a positive sign in itself. This is the second significant scare the Jets have had since training camp kicked off. The first was when quarterback Justin Fields went down with a dislocated toe. Fields is back on the field fully practicing. Hopefully, the same will be said about Williams soon.