Jets ‘Biggest Challenge’ Involves Justin Fields
The New York jets have a chance to turn things around in 2025, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t questions to still address.
For example, Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com shared a column highlighting the "biggest challenge" for each team heading into the 2025 NFL season. For the Jets, Chadiha pinpointed unlocking Justin Fields as the question.
"Biggest challenge: Unlocking Justin Fields," Chadiha said. "The Jets had an early scare, watching medical staff cart their new quarterback off the field on the first day of training camp practice. Fortunately, the team avoided disaster -- Fields missed just one day of practice -- but there are ample questions that come with him, dislocated toe aside. Fields couldn’t keep his job after three seasons in Chicago, and Pittsburgh gave up on him as a starter after six games last season.
"The Jets didn’t make a huge investment in the 26-year-old -- he received a two-year contract worth $40 million -- but they see the same upside that has intrigued other teams in the past. Fields can generate explosive plays with his legs. The question remains whether he can be consistent enough as a passer to elevate an offense. As much as Aaron Glenn believes in veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, Gang Green's new head man has to hope he can strike gold with Fields in ways that have yet to materialize."
The early returns for Fields have been positive so far. This is even to the point that All-Pro Quinnen Williams said he thinks that Fields can be a franchise quarterback when asked. Now, he hasn't taken the field with a Jets jersey on for a game yet, but there are reasons for optimism.
