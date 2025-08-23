Jets Tight End Facing Uncertain Roster Status, Writers Say
A New York Jets tight end might have a less stable future with the team than assumed.
With roster cutdown day close at hand (Tuesday), the Jets have important decisions to make. When it comes to the tight end room, Gang Green’s leadership is looking at four pieces: rookie Mason Taylor (the expected starter), Stone Smartt, Jeremy Ruckert and Andrew Buck, who doubles as a fullback.
Taylor did not play in New York’s preseason finale on Thursday night; Ruckert, however, did, which surprised the New York Post’s Brian Costello, and not in a good way.
Could the Jets cut ties with Jeremy Ruckert?
“It was a little surprising to see fourth-year tight end Jeremy Ruckert playing in the game,” Costello wrote.
“Ruckert has been viewed as the second tight end but this calls into question whether his roster spot is as firm as believed.”
Ruckert getting cut would be a huge surprise, even considering his mediocre camp. But there’s another, more likely outcome for Ruckert that would likewise strip him of his Jets uniform, and it was discussed by ESPN’s Rich Cimini on Saturday.
“Ruckert worked with the starters for the summer, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they sought a trade partner,” Cimini wrote. “Ruckert was underwhelming this summer, and his roster spot isn't secure.”
Cimini, by the way, had positive things to say about Taylor and Beck amid his Ruckert review:
“Taylor is the present and future of the position. The second-round pick is a better blocker than they anticipated. … Beck's versatility (he can play fullback, too) creates roster flexibility.”
Ruckert, 25, was drafted by the Jets with the No. 101 overall pick in 2022 out of Ohio State. He’s tallied 35 receptions for 264 yards in his career and has yet to haul in a touchdown catch. Last season, Ruckert reached his career-high mark for games (17) and starts (9) in a Jets jersey, snagging 18 receptions for 105 yards on the season.
But that was all before general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn came to town.
With fresh leadership in New York, guys like Ruckert — once viewed by the prior regime as a potential future fixture — could soon be cast aside.
