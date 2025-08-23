Jets' Undrafted Former D-II Dynamo Predicted To Make Roster
New York Jets players “on the bubble” of making the roster are biting their fingernails right now.
The NFL’s deadline for teams to submit 53-man rosters is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26. According to the New York Post’s Brian Costello, the Jets might start making cuts on Saturday.
What will the Jets’ wide receiver room look like?
For Gang Green, the wide receiver position still has question marks, even with cutdown day so close at hand. “This is the toughest position to predict on the roster,” Costello wrote.
Nonetheless, Costello predicted which six receivers will make the team.
“Wide receiver (6): Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, Arian Smith, Tyler Johnson, Jamaal Pritchett, Brandon Smith,” Costello surmised.
“IR: Allen Lazard … Lazard has been nursing a shoulder injury," Costello added. "I’m going to put him on short-term IR so he will be on the roster but won’t count toward the 53.”
Concerning his prediction, Costello acknowledged that Xavier Gipson was on the cusp.
“I am cutting Xavier Gipson reluctantly but I think Pritchett has shown more upside. Brandon Smith has had a great camp and earned a shot.”
Costello didn’t give any mention to 2024 third-round draft pick Malachi Corley, who is widely expected to be cut.
Undrafted wideout in position to earn Jets roster spot
Pritchett’s inclusion on the roster would make for a good story. The 22-year-old went undrafted in 2025 after a productive 2024 season at South Alabama in which he tallied 91 receptions for 1,126 yards and nine touchdowns, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors.
Pritchett’s rise is inspiring. A native of Jackson, Alabama, Pritchett began his college career at Division-II Tuskegee. After one year at Tuskegee, Pritchett transferred to South Alabama as a walk-on in 2022. By 2023, he had earned a scholarship.
At five-foot-eight, 175 pounds, Pritchett is far from a towering target, but his yards after catch potential is strong.
Furthermore, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn knows from personal experience that diminutive stature in no way prevents a player from becoming an NFL difference-maker.
As Glenn looks to build a special culture in New York, bringing aboard a guy like Pritchett would bolster that cause. Undrafted players tend to add a competitive edge and hunger to NFL locker rooms.
And while some Jets observers (ESPN's Rich Cimini included) speculate that Pritchett's fumble during a punt return on Friday night may have hurt his roster chances, Glenn's postgame comments on Pritchett point in a different direction.
"We could sit there & talk about the fumble that he had, but you look at the plays he made after that," Glenn said, per Jets reporter Harrison Glaser. "Resilient. We're not down on that player, it happens in this league, now you don't want it to happen, & you coach him on the mistake, but he's the type of player that goes right back out there & goes make plays, so that's intriguing to see a player operate like that."
For Pritchett, going from D-II football to the “freakin’ New York Jets” (in the words of Glenn) would be quite an impressive glow-up in a four-year span.
It might be just the kind of improbable story that the Jets need in their locker room as they look to prove everyone wrong in 2025.
