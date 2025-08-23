Jets Faced With 'Most Intriguing Option' If Giants QB Gets Cut
With Week 1 looming, the New York Jets don’t have a great quarterback room.
Well, not a deep one, anyway.
Beyond starting QB Justin Fields, there are both question marks and definitively negative answers. While veteran Tyrod Taylor is expected to be ready for the regular season, it remains to be seen whether or not his health will be at 100 percent.
Then you have backups Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook, neither of whom instill much belief in the New York Post’s Brian Costello, who gave a gloomy review of New York’s backup QB situation on Saturday.
Should Jets upgrade backup quarterback situation?
“The Jets expect backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor to return for Week 1 after undergoing knee surgery this summer, but if there is any doubt that he’ll be back, they may need to find another quarterback,” Costello wrote.
“It does not look like Brady Cook or Adrian Martinez, the two quarterbacks who played Friday night, are ready to play in a regular-season game," Costello continued. "Cook started the game and went 13 of 19 for 99 yards with one interception. … Martinez replaced him in the second half and went 7 of 14 for 86 yards with one interception and one fumble.”
Costello then proposed an interesting idea.
“The most intriguing option is if the (New York) Giants cut Tommy DeVito, as they are expected to,” Costello wrote.
“Do the Jets add the Jersey native to back up Justin Fields until Taylor is healthy?”
Giants QB might welcome chance to wear Jets green
DeVito, 27, is stuck behind three other Giants quarterbacks in Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston. Were he to be cut, DeVito might welcome a Jets situation in which he’s QB3.
DeVito has appeared in 12 NFL games over two seasons (eight starts). He’s thrown eight touchdown passes and three interceptions to go along with 1,358 yards passing and a 65.3 completion percentage.
The Jets have plenty of roster decisions to make, some more predictable than others.
Will Jets general manager Darren Mougey consider DeVito? Adding the former Syracuse QB would be seen as a surprise move, but New Jersey natives would be thrilled to see one of their own continue his career close by.
