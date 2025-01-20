Jets' Top Coordinator Candidate Ruled Out, Spoiling Massive Vikings Exodus
The New York Jets won’t be poaching four gigantic assets from the Minnesota Vikings, after all; maybe just three.
With the Jets having urgent needs at quarterback, head coach, and general manager, an exciting idea has been floated recently that New York could reunite with Vikings QB Sam Darnold while also bringing aboard Minnesota’s vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson as GM, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores as head coach, and Vikings quarterback coach Josh McCown as Flores’ offensive coordinator.
While seemingly unlikely, the four-part plan for Gang Green couldn’t be officially ruled out until Friday, when it was discovered via ESPN’s Adam Schefter that McCown isn’t interested in leaving Minnesota for anything other than a head coach job.
Fair enough, Josh.
Interestingly, the Jets did complete a head coach interview with McCown. Could New York surprise everyone and hire the 45-year-old McCown as its HC if guys like Flores and Aaron Glenn get snatched off the market?
On Saturday, Athlon Sports’ Nick Faria worked through the implications of McCown’s head-coach-or-nothing plan of attack.
“If the New York Jets were somehow hoping to get a rising coach like Josh McCown to run their offense, while not taking on the duties of the top job, they were sadly mistaken,” Faria said.
“The dreams of that happening died quickly Friday afternoon."
“Adam Schefter reported Friday … that (McCown) will not leave his current team to merely take an offensive coordinator position. It's either the head coach role or nothing at all. "Josh McCown is going to be in Minnesota next year unless he gets a head coaching job," Schefter said.”
“Like it or not, the Jets are heavily affected by a move like this,” Faria continued.
“McCown interviewed for the top job Friday afternoon but many fans hoped he would be an offensive coordinator to an experienced coach like Brian Flores if the team made those moves.”
“Now, all it does is force the Jets into a potential decision.”
“Should New York opt to hire McCown a year or two early in the hopes he catches lightning in a bottle to start his career like Sean McVay did with the Los Angeles Rams?"
"Or should they hold off and risk losing his candidacy in the future to another coach-needy team in the coming years?”
Based on how the Jets' offseason has transpired thus far, it's doubtful that the McCown news, of all things, is really going to spur the Jets into a quicker decision amid what has been a hilariously drawn-out hiring process.
If so, it would be a welcome sight for Jets fans.
