Jets' Aaron Rodgers, Vikings' Sam Darnold Might Actually Swap Teams
If New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to the NFL in 2025, he wants to play for a winner.
There’s a reason Rodgers isn’t deciding on his Jets future until New York’s hired a head coach and GM. If the Jets and their staff don’t look up to snuff, Rodgers will either retire or take his talents elsewhere.
It’s not difficult to figure out where Rodgers would look to land if he escaped from New York: Just simply rule out non-contenders or teams already set at QB.
Once you’ve done that, two teams come into plain view: the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.
And with the Steelers reportedly lacking interest in Rodgers, the Vikings stand out even more as a landing spot for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
The Vikings are facing a QB vacancy. Their 2024 quarterback, Sam Darnold — a former Jet — is now a free agent (a return to New York could very well be in the cards for Darnold).
And with Vikings future star J.J. McCarthy still just 21 years old (plus recovering from a major injury), Rodgers could be the perfect guy to join the Vikings and keep the wins coming for their competitive roster, all the while serving as a mentor for the heir apparent McCarthy.
It would be a full circle moment for Rodgers, and a fitting way to finish off his career. Remember, Rodgers entered the NFL being mentored by Brett Favre on the Green Bay Packers. Interestingly, Favre's career took him from the Packers to the Jets to the ... Minnesota Vikings.
Could Rodgers follow in Favre's footsteps?
Rodgers is still capable of playing at a high level … who says he wouldn’t be able to take this Vikings team deep into the playoffs next season?
It would be quite an ironic plot twist to see former Jet and current Viking Darnold return to New York to replace Rodgers, who then fills the vacancy in Minnesota left by Darnold, but ultimately, Rodgers could be the guy that benefits most of all from such a cinematic carousel.
Rodgers wants another shot at a ring; it’s the reason he came to the Jets. But things have taken a downturn in New York around Rodgers, and now the Vikings give him a much better chance to compete at the highest level before he hangs up his cleats for good.
