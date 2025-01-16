Former Jets QB Generating 'Lot Of Buzz' To Be Team's Next Offensive Coordinator
Should the New York Jets change their name to the New York Vikings next season?
Jokes aside, multiple reports have indicated the possibility that New York could be poaching not one, not two, not three … but as many as four key organizational assets away from Minnesota this offseason, not least of all in the role of starting quarterback.
The first domino to fall in the above (theoretical) Jets-Vikings saga would be Brian Flores, who is reportedly near the top of New York's list of head coaching candidates.
Flores is interviewing with the Jets on Friday for the HC vacancy, per FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
If and when Flores is hired by New York, it follows that he’d want to bring current Vikings quarterback coach Josh McCown along with him to the Jets, perhaps in the role of offensive coordinator.
Bleacher Report’s NFL insider James Palmer spoke about a possible Flores-McCown joint exodus to New York this week.
“The interesting part with (Flores) I would say is (that) the Jets also are in the interview process with Josh McCown.”
“They'd like to interview him … (McCown) could be potentially (Flores’s) offensive coordinator … (they have a) chance to get a head coaching interview with the guy who could potentially be the offensive coordinator.”
The 45-year-old McCown played for many NFL teams during his nearly two-decade playing career, among them the New York Jets from 2017 to 2018. And guess who McCown shared the Jets quarterback room with in 2018? That would be then-rookie Sam Darnold, who the Jets had just drafted at No. 3 overall.
Working with McCown in Minnesota this past season, Darnold completely resurrected his value as a starting quarterback to the point that the Jets could seek a reunion with the free agent Darnold as an Aaron Rodgers replacement.
Could the Jets really snag Flores, McCown, and Darnold away from the Vikings in a single offseason?
Unbelievably, the Vikings package could even be larger than that for the Jets.
According to a new report from Bleacher Report’s Andrew Peters, Vikings VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson could be a candidate for New York’s vacant general manager position.
“The New York Jets could have a staff filled with former Minnesota Vikings next season,” Peters said.
“According to SNY's Connor Hughes, there is speculation that the Jets could hire Vikings' vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson as their general manager, defensive coordinator Brian Flores as their head coach and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown as their offensive coordinator.”
"There's a lot of buzz going around league circles right now regarding a Ryan Grigson (general manager), Brian Flores (head coach), and Josh McCown (offensive coordinator) pairing," Hughes wrote. "A source in Minnesota actually said that's been talked about within their building."
Peters also acknowledged that while McCown lacks coordinator experience, his work with Darnold this past season reflects an elite offensive IQ that could translate well to an OC position.
So, Jets fans … a giant package of Flores, McCown, Darnold, and Grigson in green next season — who says no?
