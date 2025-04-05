Jets Called 'Potential' Destination For Ex-$100 Million Star
The New York Jets have taken a look at the wide receiver market and already have brought two guys to town.
New York signed Tyler Johnson and Josh Reynolds but there is still room for more talent in the receiver room behind Garrett Wilson. The upcoming National Football League Draft will be interesting because it wouldn't be a shock to see the Jets at least use one pick on a young playmaker.
Depending on how the draft goes, it may not hurt to look to free agency more, as well. Because of this, Bleacher Report's Kurt Benkert floated Amari Cooper as a "potential" landing spot.
"I see the Jets as a potential landing spot for Amari Cooper,” Benkert said. “I put the New York Jets on this list because Davante Adams is gone, Allen Lazard is their No. 2 receiver, and their No. 1 wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, did not thrive when he was the only true vertical receiver in their offense.”
Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler with seven seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards under his belt. He's 30 years old now and surely will be significantly less expensive now than his last deal. He had a five-year, $100 million deal but his market value is projected to be just over $37 million across two years by Spotrac.
It would make a lot of sense to use the upcoming NFL Draft to give Wilson another top-tier running mate. While this is the case, if the Jets don't land a guy early, maybe they should turn to Cooper afterward.
